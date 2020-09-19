Repare Therapeutics (NYSE:BLI) Trading 7.6% Higher

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:BLI) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.30 and last traded at $66.51. 195,916 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 190,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.81.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLI. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Repare Therapeutics (NYSE:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($4.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($4.06).

