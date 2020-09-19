Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Trading 7.5% Higher

Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) shares traded up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $30.96. 877,635 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 325,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.90.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $26,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $73,870.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,740,683.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,006 shares of company stock valued at $614,811.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,490,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

