Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.22 and last traded at $17.22. Approximately 676,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 795,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

ZYXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Northland Securities raised Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zynex in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Zynex alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.94 million, a P/E ratio of 78.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.12 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead bought 2,733 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $49,494.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,108.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 1,250,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $27,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zynex by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 176,363 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zynex in the first quarter worth about $3,859,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Zynex by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Zynex by 2,948.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 322,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 312,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 25,107 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.