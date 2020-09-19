Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Shares Up 7.4%

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)’s stock price shot up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.77. 136,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 156,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPM. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolution Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 125.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 72.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter.

About Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

