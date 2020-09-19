Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) shot up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.28. 1,158,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,142,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $227.94 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. This is an increase from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 97.56%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $32,130.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,941.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $54,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22,495 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 141,400 shares during the period. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.