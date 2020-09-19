Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Shares Up 7.1%

Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) shares shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.79. 259,164 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 160,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBAL. Sidoti assumed coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Kimball International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $444.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $156.07 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 5.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kimball International by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,778,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,091,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kimball International by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimball International by 12.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 63,038 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kimball International by 38.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 563,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 157,491 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Kimball International by 40.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 553,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 160,229 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball International Company Profile (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.