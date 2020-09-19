Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) rose 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 6,088,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 7,594,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

XELA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Monday, July 13th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.13.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $307.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 3,610.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69,967 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 636,687 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 121,020 shares in the last quarter. 18.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

