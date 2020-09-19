Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $20.70. Approximately 872,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 898,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

HCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter.

About Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.