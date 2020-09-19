Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $20.70. Approximately 872,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 898,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.
HCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.
The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter.
About Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.