BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading 6.8% Higher

BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.63. 10,940,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 11,615,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BioNano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $85.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.67.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. BioNano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 15,217.90% and a negative net margin of 390.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioNano Genomics Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioNano Genomics stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 284.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,151 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of BioNano Genomics worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

