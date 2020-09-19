W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.51 and last traded at $47.07. 994,379 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 579,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.37.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRA. ValuEngine lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.89.

Get W. R. Grace & Co alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 1.42.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tomkins bought 2,000 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.73 per share, for a total transaction of $83,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,632.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRA. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.