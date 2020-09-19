Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Shares Up 6.2%

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR)’s stock price shot up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.22. 1,282,887 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 495% from the average session volume of 215,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REKR. B. Riley upped their price target on Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rekor Systems Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $97,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Alan Berman acquired 2,725,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $7,005,398.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,938.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rekor Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Rekor Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

