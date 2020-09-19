Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX)’s share price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 407,126 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 347,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on DSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.94 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 67.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. Analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 105.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 479.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,579 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 135,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

