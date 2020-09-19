Olin (NYSE:OLN) Trading 5.7% Higher

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.37. 5,157,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 3,054,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In related news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 8,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,779.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,114.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $326,242. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

