I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.61 and last traded at $27.22. 230,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 125,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded I-Mab from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get I-Mab alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.10). Research analysts forecast that I-Mab will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $53,636.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,348,855.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $71,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,641.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.