BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) shot up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.36 and last traded at $43.00. 927,320 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 340,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.71.

BEAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BioTelemetry in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 86.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $99.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 4.42%. Equities analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioTelemetry by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BioTelemetry by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAT)

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

