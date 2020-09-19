ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Up 6%

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) shot up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.74. 5,022,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 4,744,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MT. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BofA Securities raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.20. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal SA will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 19.4% during the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,697,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 438,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 563.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,498,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,991 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 440.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,680,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,602 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 74.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 501,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth approximately $9,688,000. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

