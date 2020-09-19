ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Up 6%

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) shot up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.74. 5,022,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 4,744,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MT. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BofA Securities raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 19.4% during the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,697,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 438,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 563.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,498,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,991 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 440.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,680,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,602 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 74.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 501,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth approximately $9,688,000. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.
