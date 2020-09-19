Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $18.96. 412,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 433,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRA. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Kraton from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $612.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $355.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.70 million. Kraton had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Analysts predict that Kraton Corp will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kraton by 933.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

