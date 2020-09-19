Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) shares rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $19.26. Approximately 8,263,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 5,200,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mosaic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Mosaic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mosaic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.74.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,043,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,913 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 719,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after buying an additional 18,917 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 115,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

