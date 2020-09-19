Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.32 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 119,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 69,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

IMRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $27.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

