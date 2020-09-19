Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Trading 6.3% Higher

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.70 and last traded at $66.55. 213,941 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 200,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Investec raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,434,000 after buying an additional 291,320 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 529,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after buying an additional 289,002 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,428,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,705,000 after buying an additional 228,587 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 4,752.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 229,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 224,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 224.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after buying an additional 163,716 shares during the last quarter. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

