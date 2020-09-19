Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Trading 6.3% Higher

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.70 and last traded at $66.55. 213,941 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 200,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.63.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Investec raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.51.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,434,000 after buying an additional 291,320 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 529,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after buying an additional 289,002 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,428,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,705,000 after buying an additional 228,587 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 4,752.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 229,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 224,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 224.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after buying an additional 163,716 shares during the last quarter. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:RDY)
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
