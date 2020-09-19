Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Up 6.6%

Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) shares shot up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.07 and last traded at $51.88. 1,168,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,685,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.65.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMND. JMP Securities began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.74.
About Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)
