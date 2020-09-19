Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Up 6.6%

Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) shares shot up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.07 and last traded at $51.88. 1,168,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,685,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMND. JMP Securities began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Lemonade alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.74.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lemonade Inc will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

There is no company description available for Lemonade Inc

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.