$1.05 EPS Expected for Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Corelogic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.12. Corelogic reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corelogic will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corelogic.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Corelogic had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $477.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Compass Point downgraded Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Corelogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

In other news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $253,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,974.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLGX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Corelogic by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Corelogic by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in Corelogic by 3.7% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 13,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Corelogic by 3.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLGX opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Corelogic has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average is $52.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corelogic (CLGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.