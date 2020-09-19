Analysts Expect Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.54. Materion posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $271.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.55 million. Materion had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Materion’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTRN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Materion from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Materion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

MTRN stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Materion has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $65.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

In other news, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,857 shares in the company, valued at $688,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $77,194.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion by 3.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Materion by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Materion by 0.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion by 13.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 2.7% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

