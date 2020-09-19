Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 5,687.30%.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

ADAP stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

In related news, insider John Lunger sold 4,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $44,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $25,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,387 shares of company stock valued at $94,026 in the last ninety days. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 23.0% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 34,428,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428,730 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,114,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,002,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,354,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66,478 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,026,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

