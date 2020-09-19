Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Shares Gap Up to $2.03

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.03, but opened at $2.18. Alterity Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 9,915 shares changing hands.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Parkinsonian's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases in Australia. The company's lead drug candidates is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

