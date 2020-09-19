Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EPZM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Epizyme alerts:

EPZM opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,459.72% and a negative return on equity of 72.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paolo Tombesi sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $29,150.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,747 shares in the company, valued at $383,514.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 62,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $994,164.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,094.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,866 shares of company stock valued at $123,754. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 166.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 20.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 13.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.