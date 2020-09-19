GameStop (NYSE:GME) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.76

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 160778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

GME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised GameStop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $617.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.35.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter valued at about $589,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter valued at about $724,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter valued at about $13,337,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in GameStop by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

