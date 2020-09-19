Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Seattle Genetics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $180.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.13. Seattle Genetics has a 1-year low of $72.27 and a 1-year high of $187.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $4,463,171.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 11,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,973,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,257 shares of company stock worth $30,481,478 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 70.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 753.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

