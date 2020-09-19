BidaskClub Upgrades Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) to Hold

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CCBG. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.88. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $55.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 16.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

