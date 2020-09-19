Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.
Shares of Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.93, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.70.
In other Bottomline Technologies news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $68,123.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,191,370.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $25,593.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,346.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,966 shares of company stock worth $3,686,925 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 165.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bottomline Technologies Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
