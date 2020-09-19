Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.93, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.70.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.16 million. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $68,123.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,191,370.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $25,593.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,346.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,966 shares of company stock worth $3,686,925 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 165.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

