Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,915 Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $107,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $223,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.74. Federated Hermes Inc has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $360.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FHI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

