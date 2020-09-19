Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,958,000 after buying an additional 1,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 33.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,221,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,983,000 after acquiring an additional 559,576 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Deere & Company by 18.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,059,000 after acquiring an additional 387,574 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 741.3% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 433,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,135,000 after acquiring an additional 382,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $42,366,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE opened at $221.97 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $225.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.88.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.