Federated Hermes Inc. Has $580,000 Stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 458.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,485,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $686,089,000 after purchasing an additional 102,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Leidos by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,688,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,219,000 after buying an additional 95,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Leidos by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,887,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,617,000 after buying an additional 470,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,469,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,309,000 after buying an additional 40,194 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,649,000 after buying an additional 57,118 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several analysts have commented on LDOS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.31.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.33.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.