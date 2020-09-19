Federated Hermes Inc. Has $583,000 Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACHC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $750.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.03 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACHC. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

