Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 627.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $15.70 on Friday. Home Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

