Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 124,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $115,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 3,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $149,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $34.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -123.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average is $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 51.03%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

