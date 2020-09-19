Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 29,246 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,246 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 50.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 42.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 105.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

WRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

