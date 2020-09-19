18,575 Shares in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Ping Identity by 449.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 895,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,721,000 after acquiring an additional 732,104 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter worth about $7,481,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter worth about $8,119,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 35.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 206,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter worth about $5,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $33,930.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 10,222,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $327,128,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PING stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PING. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Colliers Securities raised Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

