Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 273,139 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 95.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 273,139 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 447.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $33.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $99.84.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

