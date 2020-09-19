Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $604,000 Position in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.06% of United Natural Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth about $137,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 8,633.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 63,366 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $728,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Natural Foods stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. United Natural Foods Inc has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $951.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.43.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.
