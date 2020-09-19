36,066 Shares in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Univar in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,094,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Univar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Univar by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univar by 9,295.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 259,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 256,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Univar by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 82,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of UNVR stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 919.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.05. Univar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.89.
Several brokerages have commented on UNVR. ValuEngine downgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Univar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.
Univar Company Profile
Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.
Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.