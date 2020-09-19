36,066 Shares in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Univar in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,094,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Univar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Univar by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univar by 9,295.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 259,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 256,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Univar by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 82,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 919.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.05. Univar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Univar had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Univar Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UNVR. ValuEngine downgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Univar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

