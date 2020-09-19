Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 225.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,635,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,108,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $95.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.51. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

