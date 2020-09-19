Federated Hermes Inc. Has $615,000 Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,547 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Apache by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Apache by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Apache by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 509,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apache during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APA opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 4.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42. Apache Co. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on APA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.51 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apache in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Apache from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apache from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

