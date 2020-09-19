Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases New Holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 199,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.09% of VBI Vaccines as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 64.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 832.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 31,635 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $827.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.79. VBI Vaccines Inc has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.