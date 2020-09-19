Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 28,276 Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 1,041.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 316.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 525,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 399,319 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 665,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 333,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 256,055 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,225,000. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $29,526.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,138,214.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 65,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,715,032.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 989,709 shares in the company, valued at $26,009,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 817,079 shares of company stock worth $23,386,688 over the last 90 days. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.51. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $32.78.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

