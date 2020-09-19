Federated Hermes Inc. Has $621,000 Holdings in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,865 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.12% of First Financial worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THFF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,146,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in First Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 716,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 17,342 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Financial in the second quarter valued at $7,251,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in First Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on THFF. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.86. First Financial Corp has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $44.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.95 million. First Financial had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

