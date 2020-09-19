Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT)

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Atlantic Power by 65.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 238,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Power by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 253,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 185,639 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Atlantic Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlantic Power stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. Atlantic Power Corp has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.55.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Power Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AT. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Power from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.37.

Atlantic Power Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,915 Federated Hermes Inc
Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,915 Federated Hermes Inc
Deere & Company Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.
Deere & Company Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.
Federated Hermes Inc. Has $580,000 Stake in Leidos Holdings Inc
Federated Hermes Inc. Has $580,000 Stake in Leidos Holdings Inc
Federated Hermes Inc. Has $583,000 Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc
Federated Hermes Inc. Has $583,000 Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc
Home Bancshares Inc Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.
Home Bancshares Inc Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report