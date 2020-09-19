Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Atlantic Power by 65.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 238,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Power by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 253,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 185,639 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Atlantic Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlantic Power stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. Atlantic Power Corp has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.55.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Power Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AT. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Power from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.37.

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

