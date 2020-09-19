Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,604,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $429.08 million, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.41. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $5.24.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

