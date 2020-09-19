Marshall Wace LLP Sells 108,571 Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 91.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108,571 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 98.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Shares of ADES stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $74.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADES. TheStreet lowered Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Profile

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.