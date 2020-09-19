Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 16,426 Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Secoo in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Secoo alerts:

NASDAQ:SECO opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.07. Secoo Holding Ltd – has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Secoo had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $141.96 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Secoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Secoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.